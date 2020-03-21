Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Echostar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Echostar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Echostar by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Echostar by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 1,304,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

