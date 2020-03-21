Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,464 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after acquiring an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. 920,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,383. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

