Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347,896 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Qiwi worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qiwi by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiwi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 537,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,456. The company has a market cap of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Qiwi PLC has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

