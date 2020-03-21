Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 662.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,419,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,226,000 after buying an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,581,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after buying an additional 141,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,746. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.