Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,235,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

