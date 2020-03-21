Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 859.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $4,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,919. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

