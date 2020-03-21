Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $874,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Globalstar worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globalstar by 71.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Globalstar stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 1,384,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,707. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

