Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,899 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $8.40 on Friday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,918,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872,050. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

