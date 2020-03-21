Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $909,000 in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of So-Young International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on So-Young International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of SY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 393,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. So-Young International Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

