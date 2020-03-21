Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $984,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.96 on Friday, reaching $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,160,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,623,808. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.80 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

