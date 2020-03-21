Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,361,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,496. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

