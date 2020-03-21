Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 37.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,430,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

