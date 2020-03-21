Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,538,000 after acquiring an additional 531,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

PEP stock traded down $13.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. 13,023,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,132. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

