Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.49. 11,997,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.76. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

