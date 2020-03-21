PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Director Acquires $10,600.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.45 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

