PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Director Acquires $10,600.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PFSW stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.45 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.