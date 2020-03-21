Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

NYSE PSX traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

