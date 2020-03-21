Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,433 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $175,509,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,317 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 in the last ninety days.

PINS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,620,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,574,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

