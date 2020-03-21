Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 12.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 273,605 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 807,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

