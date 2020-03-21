Port Capital LLC Has $31.19 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up 3.4% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $31,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

TDY stock traded up $7.42 on Friday, reaching $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,137. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.