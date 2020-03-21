Port Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Port Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,063,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,162. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

