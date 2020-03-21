PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 259,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,192. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,700 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $17,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

