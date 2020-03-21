Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 304,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,181. Principia Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

