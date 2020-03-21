Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

PXS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 119,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,371. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

