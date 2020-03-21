QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE QTS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

