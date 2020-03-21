Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.54), Briefing.com reports. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.27% and a negative return on equity of 701.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qutoutiao updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $3.29 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

