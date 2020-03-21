Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.60 ($30.93).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

FRA RKET traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €16.91 ($19.66). 757,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.31. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.