Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.18.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 7,558,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,361. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

