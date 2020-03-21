Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $151.00. 3,681,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

