Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Commercial Metals worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

CMC traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $13.11. 4,040,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.