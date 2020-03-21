Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,513,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 76,438,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,396,024. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.