Scopus Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,218 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $59,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 97,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 4,148,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

