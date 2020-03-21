Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €124.19 ($144.40).

FRA:SIE traded up €6.10 ($7.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €66.99 ($77.90). 8,720,991 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.09 and a 200 day moving average of €105.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

