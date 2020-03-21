Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €128.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

Shares of Siemens stock traded up €6.10 ($7.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €66.99 ($77.90). 8,720,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

