Siemens (FRA:SIE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE traded up €6.10 ($7.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €66.99 ($77.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720,991 shares. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.