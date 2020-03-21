Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 7,558,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

