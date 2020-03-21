Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.44.

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.50. 429,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,832. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.89.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

