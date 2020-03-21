SRB Corp Acquires 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $22.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,730. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.00 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.