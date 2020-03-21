SRB Corp Sells 377 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SRB Corp reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,890,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.86. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.