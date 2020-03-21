Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Buys 14,500 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,346,038.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, James Wilson purchased 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,840.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, James Wilson purchased 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00.

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson purchased 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson purchased 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

Shares of SYZ traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.84. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

