TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 21%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares rose 21% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 10,850,117 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,074,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.