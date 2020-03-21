TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 21%

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares rose 21% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 10,850,117 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,074,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit