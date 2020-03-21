TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion.

TCEHY opened at $45.25 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $432.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

