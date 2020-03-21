Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Textron stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after acquiring an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.