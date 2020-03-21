Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Up 17.2%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was up 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.44, approximately 992,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 757,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Timken alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Timken by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.