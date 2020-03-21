Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.81. Total posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 9,053,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Boston Partners increased its stake in Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Total by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.