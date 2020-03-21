Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 19.97%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trip.com Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

TCOM opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

