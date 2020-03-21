U and I Group (LON:UAI) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

LON:UAI traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.30 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 655,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. U and I Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 million and a PE ratio of 24.55.

In related news, insider Richard Upton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($23,283.35).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.