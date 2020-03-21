UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of EOG Resources worth $160,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 12,411,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,751. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.