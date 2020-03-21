UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 71,472 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,726,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $165,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after acquiring an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 825,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

