UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Waste Management worth $210,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

