UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $191.65 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $191,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $22.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.22. 3,038,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,730. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $285.00 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

